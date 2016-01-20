BRIEF-DSV gets final antitrust approval for UTi takeover

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 DSV :
* Says final antitrust approval for UTi acquisition has been obtained
* Says approval was final approval required for consummation of transaction.
* Says UTi transaction is expected to close on 22 January 2016
* Says is pleased to announce that South African antitrust approval has been obtained. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating