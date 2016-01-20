版本:
2016年 1月 20日

BRIEF-DSV gets final antitrust approval for UTi takeover

Jan 20 DSV :

* Says final antitrust approval for UTi acquisition has been obtained

* Says approval was final approval required for consummation of transaction.

* Says UTi transaction is expected to close on 22 January 2016

* Says is pleased to announce that South African antitrust approval has been obtained.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

