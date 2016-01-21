版本:
BRIEF-Leclanche shareholders approve all board proposals

Jan 21 Leclanche SA :

* Leclanché shareholders approve all board proposals

* CEO provided business update and sets up-beat objectives for the year 2016.

* Two new board members elected

* Increase of authorised and conditional capital to enable leclanché to raise funds to support its 2016 growth plans

* Up-beat targets announced for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

