BRIEF-DSV closes acquisition of UTi Worldwide

BRIEF-IDM Mining to sell Yukon portfolio to Strikepoint Gold for $4.2 mln
* IDM Mining signs definitive agreement to sell Yukon portfolio to Strikepoint Gold
Jan 22 DSV :
* Says has today closed previously announced agreement to acquire UTi Worldwide
* Says as previously announced, enterprise value of transaction is approximately $1.35 billion.
* Says the transaction is expected to be EPS accretive in year two after closing, and in the long term it is expected that operating margins of the combined entity can be lifted towards DSV's existing levels within the respective business segments.
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* PPG appoints Morales as senior vice president and chief financial officer; Sklarsky announces retirement