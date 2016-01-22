版本:
BRIEF-Aevis Victoria acquires 40 pct in Medgate Group

Jan 22 Aevis Victoria SA :

* Acquires a participation of 40 pct in the Medgate Group, a telemedicine provider in Switzerland

* Purchase price is not communicated

* Medgate founders, Andy Fischer and Lorenz Fitzi, remain majority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

