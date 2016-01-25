BRIEF-Ophir welcomes Schlumberger into Fortuna FLNG project

UPDATE 2-Lotte Chem looking into acquiring Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
Jan 25 Ophir Energy Plc
* Heads of Terms signed for an upstream partner in Fortuna FLNG project, Equatorial Guinea
* Ophir and Schlumberger will now work towards signing a definitive agreement, which is expected to be signed in 2Q 2016
* Ophir's 2015 operating cash flow from producing assets and capex remain broadly in line with previous guidance
* Capital expenditure in 2015 was approximately $250 million on a full year proforma basis.
* Signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement with Schlumberger where Schlumberger will receive a 40% interest in Fortuna FLNG
* Production for 2015 averaged 13,000 boepd on a full year proforma basis
* Ophir's 2016 production guidance is 10,500 boepd to 11,500 boepd
* Ophir's 2016 capital expenditure is expected to be between $175 million and $225 million.
* Ophir's total production base has a post-tax operating cashflow breakeven price of approximately $15 per boe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
DAVOS, Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.