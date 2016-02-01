公司新闻(英文) |
BRIEF-Rockhopper says Premier Oil served notice to Ocean Rig Inc for breach of material obligations
Feb 1 Rockhopper Exploration :
* Rig contract
* Premier Oil served a notice to Ocean Rig UDW Inc for breach of material obligations under contract for Eirik Raude drilling unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.