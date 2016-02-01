版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-Rockhopper says Premier Oil served notice to Ocean Rig Inc for breach of material obligations

Feb 1 Rockhopper Exploration :

* Rig contract

* Premier Oil served a notice to Ocean Rig UDW Inc for breach of material obligations under contract for Eirik Raude drilling unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

