BRIEF-Babcock's JV Ascent wins contract to train UK military fixed wing pilots

Feb 2 Babcock International

* Ascent joint venture contract award

* Award of a 1.1 billion stg contract to deliver fixed wing element of UK military flying training system to Ascent Flight Training Ltd

* aircrew training will take place at several military sites and comprises delivery of three aircraft types, together with provision of instruction, infrastructure and full life support through to 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BAB.L LMT.N]

