BRIEF-Halma says buys CenTrak Inc for about $140 mln

Feb 5 Halma Plc

* Acquisition

* announces that it has acquired CenTrak, Inc. based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, USA from private shareholders.

* Cash consideration is $140 million (95.9 mln stg) and is adjustable, us$ for us$ if net assets are more or less than a pre-determined amount

* Acquisition, which is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, was funded from Halma's existing cash and debt facilities

* Centrak CEO and management team will continue to operate business out of its current locations.