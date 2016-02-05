BRIEF-Halma says buys CenTrak Inc for about $140 mln

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Halma Plc
* Acquisition
* announces that it has acquired CenTrak, Inc. based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, USA from private shareholders.
* Cash consideration is $140 million (95.9 mln stg) and is adjustable, us$ for us$ if net assets are more or less than a pre-determined amount
* Acquisition, which is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, was funded from Halma's existing cash and debt facilities
* Centrak CEO and management team will continue to operate business out of its current locations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.