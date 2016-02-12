版本:
BRIEF-Activision says gets EU merger regulation clearance for King Digital deal

Feb 12 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Received clearance under EU merger regulation, meaning that condition relating to European Commission clearance has now been satisfied

* Implementation of acquistion is expected to take effect on February 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

