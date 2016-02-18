BRIEF-Golden Ocean says share issue bookbuilding to end Feb 19

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Says bookbuilding period in $200 million share issue will start February 18 at 16:30 cet and end at February 19 at 08:30 cet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.