版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Ocean says share issue bookbuilding to end Feb 19

Feb 18 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Says bookbuilding period in $200 million share issue will start February 18 at 16:30 cet and end at February 19 at 08:30 cet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐