BRIEF-Q-Free's Homeland Security Division awarded NOK 13 mln contract

UPDATE 4-Oakland Raiders seek NFL's blessing for move to Las Vegas
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
Feb 22 Q-free ASA :
* Q-Free's Homeland Security Division, Prometheus Security Group Global, has been awarded a contract at a value of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.52 million) with an option to increase the contract at a value of 5 million crowns
* The contract will be delivered within the first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5775 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.