BRIEF-Q-Free's Homeland Security Division awarded NOK 13 mln contract

Feb 22 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free's Homeland Security Division, Prometheus Security Group Global, has been awarded a contract at a value of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.52 million) with an option to increase the contract at a value of 5 million crowns

* The contract will be delivered within the first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5775 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

