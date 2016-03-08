版本:
BRIEF-Birdstep Technology sells its Swedish subsidiary to Smith Micro International Inc

March 8 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Birdstep Technology and Smith Micro International Inc has on March 8 entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary Birstep Technology AB to SMSI

* The trading will be suspended until additional information is published Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

