BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group, Deutsche Boerse to merge

March 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Under terms of merger, LSEG shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.4421 UK topco shares in exchange for each LSEG share and DBAG shareholders will be entitled to receive one UK topco share in exchange for each DBAG share.

* LCH.clearnet Group will continue to be committed to a horizontal, open access clearing model.

* Total recurring cost synergies of EUR450 million per annum are equivalent to approximately 20 per cent of combined group's 2015 adjusted operating costs

* Significant opportunity for revenue synergies

* It is expected that UK topco board will subsequently be reduced to 14 directors as a non-executive director nominated by each of LSEG and DBAG will stand down.

* Carsten Kengeter will become chief executive

* Under terms of merger, LSEG and DBAG have agreed that: . LSEG shareholders will be entitled to receive dividends of: . 25.2 pence per LSEG share for six month period ended 31 December 2015

* DBAG shareholders will be entitled to receive a dividend of EUR2.25 per DBAG share for 12 month period ended 31 December 2015

* Recommended all-share merger of equals

* Merger will result in LSEG shareholders owning 45.6 per cent. Of UK topco and DBAG shareholders owning 54.4 per cent

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended all-share merger of equals of LSEG and DBAG to form "combined group"

* Delivering significant value creation through cost synergies of EUR450 million per annum

* Donald Brydon will become chairman

* Joachim Faber will become deputy chairman and senior independent director

* David Warren will become CFO