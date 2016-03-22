版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Peach Property Group acquires 116 apartments in Northern Hesse

March 22 Peach Property Group AG :

* Acquires 116 apartments in Northern Hesse to expand its portfolio to over 2,000 apartments

* Closing of transaction expected in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

