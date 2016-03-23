版本:
BRIEF-McCormick confirms approached Premier Foods about possible offer

March 23 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Statement re possible offer

* Confirms that it has approached Premier Foods regarding a possible all cash offer for Premier Foods of 60 pence per share

* Any transaction would be financed from McCormick's existing resources and new debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

