BRIEF-Mccormick & Co says may consider higher Premier Foods offer after due diligence

March 24 Mccormick & Company Inc
* Statement re possible offer for Premier Foods Plc
* Disappointed that board of premier foods is conducting
itself in a way that denies its shareholders opportunity to
consider offer
* Wishes to clarify that there has only been one
face-to-face meeting with premier foods' chairman, David Beever
on 12 february
* Is willing to proceed with due diligence that comprises:
review of material pensions documentation, current trading,
material contracts
* Is, however, willing to consider increasing its latest
offer if justified following its confirmatory due diligence.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: