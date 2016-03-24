版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Mccormick & Co says may consider higher Premier Foods offer after due diligence

March 24 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Statement re possible offer for Premier Foods Plc

* Disappointed that board of premier foods is conducting itself in a way that denies its shareholders opportunity to consider offer

* Wishes to clarify that there has only been one face-to-face meeting with premier foods' chairman, David Beever on 12 february

* Is willing to proceed with due diligence that comprises: review of material pensions documentation, current trading, material contracts

* Is, however, willing to consider increasing its latest offer if justified following its confirmatory due diligence. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐