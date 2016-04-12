BRIEF-Rocket Internet sells 9.1 pct stake in Lazada for $137 mln

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
April 12 Rocket Internet SE :
* Rocket Internet se sells 9.1 pct stake in Lazada for $137 million
* In addition Lazada secured $500 million in new funds from Alibaba at a $1.5 billion equity valuation
* Alibaba will become controlling shareholder of Lazada
* Rocket shareholder Kinnevik and Tesco also said they were selling stakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.