BRIEF-Rocket Internet sells 9.1 pct stake in Lazada for $137 mln

April 12 Rocket Internet SE :

* Rocket Internet se sells 9.1 pct stake in Lazada for $137 million

* In addition Lazada secured $500 million in new funds from Alibaba at a $1.5 billion equity valuation

* Alibaba will become controlling shareholder of Lazada

* Rocket shareholder Kinnevik and Tesco also said they were selling stakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)