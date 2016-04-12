BRIEF-Nanoco Group H1 pretax loss steepens

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
April 12 Nanoco Group Plc
* H1 pretax loss -6.26 million stg versus -4.13 million stg loss year ago
* H1 revenue 290,000 stg versus 1.61 million stg year ago
* Decision to convert company's worldwide licensing agreement with Dow Chemical Company ("DOW") to non-exclusive gives company greater control to pursue multiple routes to market in display industry
* Look forward to Dow receiving commercial orders as a result of this customer sampling.
* Look forward to months ahead with confidence. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.