中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 12:56 BJT

BRIEF-Leclanché secures purchase order and credit export insurance

April 19 Leclanche SA :

* Leclanché secures $28.9 million purchase order and $6.0 million credit export insurance for landmark Canadian energy storage project

* Purchase order is part of the previously announced $45.0 million project construction scope to be managed by Leclanché Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

