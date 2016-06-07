BRIEF-Seadrill: North Atlantic Drilling further postpones rig delivery

BRIEF-Lithium Americas announces US$174 mln strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
June 7 Seadrill Ltd
* Says North Atlantic Drilling ltd. announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard regarding the standstill agreement for delivery of the semi-submersible drilling unit West Rigel
* Says a second amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard Pte. Ltd, which extends the standstill period by a further three months to September 2, 2016
* The extension of the standstill period allows the parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for the unit
* In the event no employment is secured for the unit and no alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the company and 77% by Jurong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co estimates that net book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10 to $6.18 Source text (http://bit.ly/2jjQ9En) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday that its sales during the November-December holiday period were "somewhat lower" than it had expected, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in New York.