BRIEF-Granges enters process to acquire aluminium business in United States

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
June 14 Granges AB :
* Enters process to acquire aluminium business in the United States
* Bid values business and related assets at about $300 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Transaction is expected to be carried out through court-supervised process under section 363 of United States bankruptcy code
* Gränges has secured committed bank financing for potential transaction
* Acquisition would be expected to close during Q3 2016 and is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016
* Should Granges win auction and receive final approval as buyer from United States bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.