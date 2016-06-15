BRIEF-Cox Media Group extends agreement with Cxense

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
June 15 Cxense ASA
* Cox Media Group has extended its agreement with Cxense to include personalization solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.