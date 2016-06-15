版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 14:32 BJT

BRIEF-Cox Media Group extends agreement with Cxense

June 15 Cxense ASA

* Cox Media Group has extended its agreement with Cxense to include personalization solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

