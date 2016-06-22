BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says to recognise 62 mln stg from Visa Inc-Visa Europe deal

June 22 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Confirmation of proceeds from sale of Visa Europe Limited
to Visa Inc.
* Co-Operative Bank Plc - Bank's preliminary share of sale
proceeds was expected to comprise a mix of cash preferred stock,
and contingent earn-out consideration
* As confirmed in an announcement published by VI yesterday,
this transaction has now closed
* Overall gain which bank will recognise from this
transaction in its 2016 interim financial report is
approximately 62 million stg
* Of which 51 mln stg was already recognised in capital
resources as at 31 December 2015 within available for sale
reserve.
