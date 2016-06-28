BRIEF-JDC Group acquires parts of AON's retail client business

June 28 JDC Group AG :
* Acquires parts of the retail client business of global
insurance and reinsurance broker AON
* Positive effect on JDC's earnings of more than 1 million
euros ($1.11 million) p.a.
* Acquisition of about 20,000 existing contracts of AON
Germany
* Positive earnings contribution will be effective pro rata
in 2016, and then fully effective in 2017
* Expected EBITDA contribution after handling and customer
service related costs will amount to at least 1.2 million euros
per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)