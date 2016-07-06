BRIEF-Melrose Industries says to buy Nortek Inc for $1.44 bln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Melrose Industries Plc :
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue
* Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco with and into Nortek
* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln
* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system