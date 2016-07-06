版本:
BRIEF-Towergate appoints Brian Hardwick as chief risk officer

July 6 Chubb Ltd

* Appointment of chief risk officer

* Brian joins towergate from Chubb where he had been chief risk officer since 2007

* Towergate today announces appointment of Brian Hardwick to executive committee as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

