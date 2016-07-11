版本:
BRIEF-Diurnal Group says primary endpoint met in Infacort late-stage study

July 11 Diurnal Group Plc :

* Positive headline data Infacort pivotal study

* Positive headline data from pivotal study for Infacort in Europe for paediatric adrenal insufficiency (AI)

* Primary endpoint met with Infacort treatment achieving target cortisol levels in children aged less than six years

* Anticipates market authorisation in late 2017 for Infacort

* Will be commencing US registration programme for Infacort in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

