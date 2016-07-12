版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Peach Property Group and Novum hotel group conclude 20-year lease agreement

July 12 Peach Property Group AG :

* Peach Property Group and Novum hotel group conclude 20-year lease agreement: former Hoesch headquarters in Dortmund will be transformed into a 4-star hotel with 210 rooms

* Peach Property Group is forecasting total annual rental income of around 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million)for a fully let property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

