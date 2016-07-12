BRIEF-Peach Property Group and Novum hotel group conclude 20-year lease agreement

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 12 Peach Property Group AG :
* Peach Property Group and Novum hotel group conclude 20-year lease agreement: former Hoesch headquarters in Dortmund will be transformed into a 4-star hotel with 210 rooms
* Peach Property Group is forecasting total annual rental income of around 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million)for a fully let property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.