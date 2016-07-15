版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank appoints Hiscox exec as CFO

July 15 Co-Operative Bank Plc :

* Co-Operative Bank - appointment of CFO and confirmation of board director

* Appointment of John Worth as chief financial officer and confirmation of a board director

* Says John Baines will step down from board on Sept. 28 and leave bank on Oct. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐