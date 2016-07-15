BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank appoints Hiscox exec as CFO

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Co-Operative Bank Plc :
* Co-Operative Bank - appointment of CFO and confirmation of board director
* Appointment of John Worth as chief financial officer and confirmation of a board director
* Says John Baines will step down from board on Sept. 28 and leave bank on Oct. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"