BRIEF-Avnet makes 185p/shr cash offer for Premier Farnell

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Avnet, Inc.
* Under terms of transaction, each premier farnell shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each premier farnell share: 185 pence in cash
* Avnet believes combination of avnet and premier farnell represents a strong strategic fit and is highly attractive
* Avnet has received undertakings representing 15.0 per cent. Of share capital of premier farnell
* Premier farnell directors, who have been so advised by lazard, consider financial terms of transaction to be fair and reasonable.
* Recommended cash offer for premier farnell plc
* Avnet and premier farnell reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer for of premier farnell
* Cash consideration implies an enterprise value 1 of £868 million
* Premier farnell directors intend to recommend unanimously that premier farnell shareholders vote in favour of resolutions on deal
* Offer represents a premium of approximately: 12.1 per cent. To datwyler offer
* Cash consideration payable by avnet pursuant to transaction will be funded entirely from new bank facilities with bank of america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results