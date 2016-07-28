BRIEF-Nemetschek buys 3D modeling software company Design Data

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Nemetschek AG
* Acquires Design Data, a leading U.S. provider of BIM 3D modeling software for steel structures
* Design Data maintains a market share of around 45% in North America
* For last 12 months, Design Data anticipates revenue amounting to around $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results