BRIEF-Nemetschek buys 3D modeling software company Design Data

July 28 Nemetschek AG

* Acquires Design Data, a leading U.S. provider of BIM 3D modeling software for steel structures

* Design Data maintains a market share of around 45% in North America

* For last 12 months, Design Data anticipates revenue amounting to around $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

