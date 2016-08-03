版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Ocean hires Vitol's Thomas Semino as chief commercial officer

Aug 3 Golden Ocean Group Limited says:

* Appointment of Thomas Semino as chief commercial officer

* Semino is currently the Head of Dry Freight in Vitol S.A., and has previously been Managing Director of Ocean Freight in Bunge S.A., and also has background from Cargill S.A. and Coeclerici Spa Source text for Eikon:

here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐