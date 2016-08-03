版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-News Corp says Ireland's competition regulator clears Wireless deal

Aug 3 News Corporation :

* Recommended cash offer for Wireless Group

* Announces that on Aug. 2 Ireland's Competition And Consumer Protection Commission issued clearance for acquisition of Wireless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

