BRIEF-Sound Energy confirms significant gas discovery in onshore Morocco

Aug 8 Sound Energy Plc

* Tendrara: gas discovery

* Pleased to confirm a significant gas discovery and a potential single gas column at company's Tendrara licence, onshore Morocco

* Company, together with Schlumberger, is now preparing for second well at tendrara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

