BRIEF-WM Morrison completes sale of 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct

Aug 16 WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc :

* Morrisons sells its stake in Fresh Direct

* Has completed sale of its 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct for 45 million stg in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

