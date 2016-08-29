版本:
BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver 12 RTG cranes to South Carolina Ports Authority

Aug 29 Konecranes Abp :

* Received an order for 12 RTGs from South Carolina Ports Authority in Charleston, South Carolina

* Cranes will be delivered to SCPA's Wando Welch terminal in port of Charleston in early fall 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

