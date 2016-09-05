版本:
2016年 9月 5日

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline sees positive results from COPD Salford Lung study

Sept 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Positive results from the copd salford lung study

* Announce positive results from copd salford lung study published in nejm and presented at european respiratory congress

* Results from sls provide robust evidence that will enable healthcare community to begin to understand how choice of copd treatment can significantly influence patient outcomes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

