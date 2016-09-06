BRIEF-SLM Solutions says GE agrees to preserve sites, workforce

Sept 6 SLM Solutions
* SLM Solutions Group and GE Germany Holdings AG agree on
business combination; ge germany holdings ag announces voluntary
public takeover offer for all shares of SLM Solutions Group AG
* SLM Solutions and GE agreed on major cornerstones of
transaction and their mutual understanding of slm solutions'
future development
* General Electric assured support of development on a
long-term basis, to preserve and expand existing sites,
including size of workforce
* General Electric would welcome if slm solutions' executive
board members will continue their office in company
* Says executive board and supervisory board will issue a
reasoned opinion following receipt of offer document
