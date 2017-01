Sept 7 Leclanche SA :

* Announces interim results for 2016 and reports a 65 percent increase in revenue during the first half of the year. The company is poised to deliver significant growth going forward to 2018 and beyond.

* Order backlog target for year 2017 increased to 85 MWh

* Full 2016 yearly revenues forecasted to grow by 55 percent above 2015

* EBITDA breakeven in 2018 or sooner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)