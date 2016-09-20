版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Aevis Victoria issues 6-year CHF 130 million bond

Sept 20 Aevis Victoria SA :

* Issues bonds of 130 million Swiss francs ($132.94 million)

* Has successfully issued a 6-year 130 million Swiss francs straight bond with a coupon of 2.00 pct

* Net proceeds of senior bond will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐