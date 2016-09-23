BRIEF-Russia's Sistema sells 1.3 pct of MTS, retains control

Sept 23 AFK Sistema PAO :

* Sistema announces that today its subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., sold 12,697,918 American Depositary Shares of MTS , representing 1.27 percent of MTS's share capital, to a non-affiliated buyer for $100.4 million.

* Following this transaction, executed in compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144, Sistema owns 50.44 percent of MTS's total share capital.