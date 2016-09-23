BRIEF-Russia's Sistema sells 1.3 pct of MTS, retains control

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 AFK Sistema PAO :
* Sistema announces that today its subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., sold 12,697,918 American Depositary Shares of MTS , representing 1.27 percent of MTS's share capital, to a non-affiliated buyer for $100.4 million.
* Following this transaction, executed in compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144, Sistema owns 50.44 percent of MTS's total share capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.