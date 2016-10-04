BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends Jurong delivery deferral

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Announces amendment to agreement with Jurong shipyard
* An amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd, which extends delivery deferral period to January 6, 2017 for the West Rigel semi-submersible
* The extension allows the parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for the Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
