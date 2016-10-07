BRIEF-Astrazeneca divests rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Astrazeneca Plc
* Enters agreement with Cilag GMBH International to divest rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US
* $330 million payment received from Cilag gmbh international upon completion of transaction will be recognised as other operating income
* Transaction does not include transfer of any Astrazeneca employees or facilities and does not impact company's financial guidance
* AZ divests rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US
* Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing