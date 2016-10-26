BRIEF-Leclanché provides 2017 revenue guidance and funding update

Oct 26 Leclanche SA

* Provides 2017 revenue guidance and funding update

* Has strong momentum to deliver over 85 MWh in 2017 equating to >75 pct revenue growth

* Growth is supported by six contracted projects and backlog totalling 85 MWh, plus ongoing negotiations in excess of 300 MWh of which up to 50 MWh has the potential to convert in 2017 providing some buffer for the current backlog plus support for 2018

* Believes that its electric Bus opportunity continues to be substantial, with expected recognized revenue toward the end of 2017

* Anticipates breakeven EBITDA profitability above 100 MWh production, currently envisaged during or before 2018, due to company's continued focus on improving profit margins from volume and efficiency gains

* Has approved a comprehensive program to complete the funding of its current business plan, drawing upon a combination of project finance, corporate debt, licensing income from IP around upstream manufacturing partnerships and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)