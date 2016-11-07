BRIEF-Frontline terminates Front Century contract, will pay $4 mln

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Frontline Ltd
* Termination of charter-in contract of Front Century
* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship Finance of approximately $4 million for termination of current charter
* Following this termination, number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 12 vessels, including 10 vlccs and two suezmax tankers
* We expect vessel to cease operating as a conventional tanker and charter with Ship Finance will terminate in q1 of 2017
* "Fleet renewal is an important part of Frontline's long-term strategy, due to the fact that older vessels are becoming increasingly difficult to trade" said Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: