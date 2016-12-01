BRIEF-Maersk Line to acquire shipping company Hamburg Sud

Dec 1 A.P. Moller-Maersk

* Says shipping unit Maersk Line to acquire German container shipping line Hamburg Süd

* Says acquisition is subject to final agreement and regulatory approvals

* Says acquisition will have no impact on A.P. Moller-Maersk's outlook for 2016

* Says expects to communicate further details following approval of sales and purchase agreement expected early in Q2 of 2017

* Expects to close the transaction end 2017

* Says with this acquisition, Maersk Line follows the strategy announced on Sept 22, 2016 to grow market share organically and through acquisitions

* Says Maersk Line will grow its global capacity share to approximately 18.6 percent (15.7 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)