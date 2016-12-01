BRIEF-Maersk Line to acquire shipping company Hamburg Sud

Dec 1 A.P. Moller-Maersk
* Says shipping unit Maersk Line to acquire German container
shipping line Hamburg Süd
* Says acquisition is subject to final agreement and
regulatory approvals
* Says acquisition will have no impact on A.P.
Moller-Maersk's outlook for 2016
* Says expects to communicate further details following
approval of sales and purchase agreement expected early in Q2 of
2017
* Expects to close the transaction end 2017
* Says with this acquisition, Maersk Line follows the
strategy announced on Sept 22, 2016 to grow market share
organically and through acquisitions
* Says Maersk Line will grow its global capacity share to
approximately 18.6 percent (15.7 percent)
