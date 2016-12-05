BRIEF-Cambian to sell its adult services business for 377 mln stg

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Cambian Group Plc
* Proposed disposal of the adult services business
* Proposed disposal of adult services business for cash consideration of 377 million stg
* Agreed to dispose of its adult services business to Cygnet Health Care Limited
* Majority of disposal consideration will be used to repay company's existing indebtedness in full.
* Also intends to announce a return of capital of 40 million stg to Cambian's shareholders following completion in H1 2017
* Completion of transaction is expected by end of december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.