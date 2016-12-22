版本:
BRIEF-Alk Abello acquires activities of Oklahoma-based companies

Dec 22 Alk Abello A/S :

* Acquires activities of Oklahoma-based Allergy Laboratories, Inc. and Crystal Laboratory Llc

* Deal valued at up to $20 million (138 million Danish crowns) Source text for Eikon:

