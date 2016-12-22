BRIEF-Orbital Corp signs UAVE agreement with Insitu Inc

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 23 Orbital Corporation Ltd :
* Signed a long term agreement with Insitu Inc.
* Agreement valued at up to US$91m over a three year period
* Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders