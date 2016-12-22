版本:
BRIEF-Orbital Corp signs UAVE agreement with Insitu Inc

Dec 23 Orbital Corporation Ltd :

* Signed a long term agreement with Insitu Inc.

* Agreement valued at up to US$91m over a three year period

Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements
