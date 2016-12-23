版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kongsberg signs orders with the U.S. Army are for delivery of CROWS

Dec 23 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Signs orders with U.S. Army for delivery of low profile CROWS (Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station)configuration for M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank

* Orders related to crows contract signed in Aug. 2012

* Orders are valued 125 million Norwegian crowns ($14.5 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7046 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐